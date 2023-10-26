Q3 2023 H&E Equipment Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Earlier today we issued a press release providing a review of our financial performance for the third quarter of 2023. The release can be found along with all supporting statements and schedules on the H&E website, www.he-equipment.com. A slide presentation will accompany today's discussion and can be found on our website under the Investor Relations tab, in Events and Presentations.



Joining me today, as you'll see on Slide 2, are Brad Barber, Chief Executive Officer; John Engquist, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Leslie Magee, Chief