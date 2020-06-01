Hutchison China MediTech Ltd Investor Update at ASCO Transcript

Jun 01, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Christian Lawrence Hogg - HUTCHMED(China)Limited-Former CEO&Executive Director



Okay. So I think we're live now. So welcome, everybody, to the Hutchison China MediTech conference call today to talk about ASCO and some of the other things that are going on in our business.



My name is Christian Hogg. I'm the CEO of Chi-Med. I have also on the line Dr. Wei-Guo Su, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Dr. Marek Kania, our Chief Medical Officer, for our international operations based out of New Jersey.



Today, if you go to Page #3 on the presentation, we'll be covering a few subjects. First of all, savolitinib Exon 14 skipping non-small cell lung cancer, the presentation of the registration study data that was presented or that was published today in full on the virtual ASCO site.



Second, Wei-Guo will also take you through the data from the SAVOIR study, the papillary renal cell carcinoma study of savolitinib. And then Marek will take you through the international data, the U.S. data on surufatinib and also give an