Jul 30, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Christian Lawrence Hogg - HUTCHMED(China)Limited-Former CEO&Executive Director



Okay. This is Christian Hogg, CEO of Chi-Med. Welcome to the interim 2020 first half results. On the line today, we have myself. I have Dr. Wei-Guo Su, our Chief Scientific Officer; and I have Johnny Cheng, our Chief Financial Officer.



So if we go straight to the presentation. What I'm going to do is spend maybe 25, 30 minutes on the presentation and then leave half an hour for questions at the end.



So starting on Page 3. The overall strategy of the business remains very well established, but I think Page 3 sums it up very clearly, even more so than perhaps in the last couple of years. We are obviously trying to build a global science-focused biopharmaceutical company from our established base in China. But really, the 2 key focus areas are realizing the global potential of our novel oncology assets, so building out our global team to maximize the potential of those programs. And then the second area is really building out our fully