Mar 04, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Christian Hogg - Hutchison China MediTech Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Okay. Thank you. This is Christian Hogg, CEO of HUTCHMED. And today, we welcome everybody to this 2020 -- fiscal year 2020 results and business update presentation.
On the line, I also have Dr. Wei-Guo Su, our Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research and Development. I have Johnny Cheng, our Chief Financial Officer, and I have Dr. Marek Kania, our Chief Medical Officer in the U.S. and Head of our International Operations.
What I'm planning to do today is, given this is an hour-long session, is spend about 30 minutes, 25 to 30 minutes on the presentation. I'll go through it relatively quickly as it's all fairly well laid-out in our announcement that's just been out for an hour or so. And then I'll leave the second half of the hour for Q&A. And that's an opportunity for the broader team that we have here to answer any questions that you might have.
So if we go to Page #3 of the presentation, I'll just touch very quickly on the new name, the new corporate identity, HUTCHMED. As many of you on
Mar 04, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
