Aug 09, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the HUTCHMED Company Update. I will now hand the session to Mr. Christian Hogg, CEO of HUTCHMED, to begin today's presentation.
Christian Lawrence Hogg - HUTCHMED(China)Limited-Former CEO&Executive Director
Okay. Thanks very much, Mark. So welcome, everybody, to the presentation today to talk about the strategic collaboration that we've just signed with Epizyme with regards to TAZVERIK. The plan today is that we have myself, Dr. Wei-Guo Su, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Mark Lee, our Senior VP, Corporate Finance and Development on the line. But the plan is to spend maybe 20 minutes to take you through the deal and our plans and then open it up for Q&A for maybe another 20 minutes after that. So a relatively short call today unless there's an extended set of questions.
What we're going to cover here on Page #3 is the overview of the transaction, a little bit of background on TAZVERIK for those analysts or investors that -- of ours that have not had much exposure to
HUTCHMED (China) Ltd and Epizyme Inc Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize TAZVERIK® in Greater China Call Transcript
Aug 09, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...