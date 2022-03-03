Full Year 2021 HUTCHMED (China) Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Christian Hogg - HUTCHMED(China)Limited-CEO&Executive Director



Thank you very much, Anika, and welcome, everybody, to the 2021 full year results and business update presentation today. Today, we put out two announcements, first being our 2021 full year results, which we want to spend the vast majority of our discussion today covering; the second was an announcement that's just gone out detailing my retirement as CEO from HUTCHMED and the appointment of Dr. Weiguo Su as my successor and the next CEO of HUTCHMED. I'd like to just spend a few moments talking about that and then put that aside and focus on our business.



As many of you will know, I've been in China for the last 27 years, and I've been the CEO of HUTCHMED effectively for 22 years. It's been a long journey, it's been a great journey for us