Jun 08, 2023 / 07:30PM GMT

Kelly Shi - Jefferies - Moderator



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for attending Jefferies' New York Healthcare Conference. We are very pleased to have Mr. Mark Lee, SVP of Corporate Finance and Development, and Ms. Karen Atkin, COO of HUTCHMED, for joining us today to share their insights on HUTCHMED.



Questions and Answers:

- Jefferies - ModeratorFirst to start, maybe you can give us a brief overview and the strategy of HUTCHMED, before we get into details in your commercial and clinical pipeline.- HUTCHMED(Thanks for the opportunity to be here, Kelly.And yes, so, HUTCHMED, is an innovative biopharma company that's focused on innovative research in oncology and immunology. We've been going as a company for over 20 years now. We're triple listed on Nasdaq, Hong Kong and UK, a market capitalization of about at USD2.1 billion.And we've been successful with our own research and development. We've got