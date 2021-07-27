Q2 2021 Hanza Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Erik Stenfors - HANZA Holding AB - CEO & President



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us in the middle of the summer. I'm Erik Stenfors, the CEO of HANZA; and I will, together with our CFO, Lars Ãkerblom, present the second quarter 2021. And also, reminder that this presentation is already available on our homepage, hanza.com.



Now, the second quarter is an interesting quarter for anyone who is following our company. The Q2 number shows how well we are progressing in our business model and the Q2 activities has quite a lot about the future. So let's go ahead and move to page number 2.



And a short market update. In the dialogues we have with our customers, so that's the product-owning companies, we see some clear priorities now. There is a vivid discussion on how to streamline the supply chain, not only to lower the cost and increase the flexibility, but also to lower the exposure to supply chain disruptions. And that's, of course, driven by the experience from last year during the pandemic.



There's also a refocus on sustainability, which