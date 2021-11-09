Q3 2021 Hanza Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to HANZA Q3 report for 2021. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Erik Stenfors; and CFO, Lars Ãkerblom. Please begin your meeting.



Erik Stenfors - HANZA Holding AB - CEO & President



Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining this audiocast. I'm Erik Stenfors, the CEO of HANZA, and we have several interesting things to review today. So let's go directly to page number 2.



Here is the presentation of today. I will start with a short strategy recap to put the latest development in context. Then we will walk through the highlights of the third quarter. Next, we will look at the acquisition we did just a couple of weeks ago, company named Beyers. Then I leave the floor to Lars Ãkerblom, our CFO, who will talk about the financial development and also the financial impact of this acquisition. Then we have a look at the future, and we end with a Q&A session.



We move to page number 3. We started the company in August '08, and then we focused on Nordic customers, and we grow rather