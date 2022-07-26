Q2 2022 Hanza AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2022 / NTS GMT

Erik Stenfors - HANZA AB - CEO & President



Thank you. Good morning from Kista outside Stockholm and thank you for joining this quarter call in the middle of the summer. I'm Erik Stenfors, CEO of HANZA. And on the call, however on another location, is also our CFO, Lars Ãkerblom. And we will, together, present the Q2 report released just this morning.



Report showing all-time high top line and also the record EPS, earnings per share, and report describing an important step we took on the service side through an acquisition in Germany and report that is predicting a strong performance going forward.



So let's go through the details and move to slide number 2, please, the agenda. We will start with a brief introduction to our concept. This is important in order to understand this latest acquisition in Germany. Then we go through the recent highlights. Lars will talk about the