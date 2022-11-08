Q3 2022 Hanza AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / NTS GMT

Erik Stenfors - Hanza AB - President & CEO



Thank you all for joining. I'm Erik Stenfors, the CEO of Hanza. And we do have an interesting briefing for you today. We will both review the strong quarter and the solid strategy for the future. So let's proceed to page number 2 and the agenda.



So I will start by going through the latest developments. Then I would hand it over to Lars Akerblom, our CFO who has expressed this in figures. Then we'll going to talk about the plan we have for the coming three years.



Lars will give you the new financial targets beyond the presentation with a summary and a look at the future. And then we end the call with a Q&A session. So please do not hesitate to ask any questions at the end of this session.



Okay. So we turn to page number 3. In our previous call, in the Q2 call, we said that we expect a strong performance going forward, and we are really pleased to deliver according to that outlook.



If we look at the quarter, it's been a growth of 40% this Q3 compared to the same quarter last year. And then we have to remember that we have