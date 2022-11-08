Nov 08, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 08, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Erik Stenfors
HANZA Holding AB - CEO & President
* Lars Ãkerblom
HANZA Holding AB - CFO & EVP
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Niklas Elmhammer
Carlsquare AB - Analyst
* Fredrik Nilsson
Redeye AB - Analyst
* Anders Roslund
Pareto Securities AS - Analyst
=====================
Erik Stenfors - HANZA Holding AB - CEO & President
And thank you all for joining. I'm Erik Stenfors, the CEO of HANZA, and we do have an interesting briefing for you today. We will both review a strong quarter and a solid strategy for the future.
So let's proceed to page number 2 and the agenda. So I will start by going through the latest developments. Then I will hand over to Lars Ãkerblom, our CFO, who will express this in figures. Then we will talk about the plan we have for the coming three years. Lars will give you the new
Q3 2022 Hanza AB Earnings Presentation Transcript
