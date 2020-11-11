Breville Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 11, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Steven Brian Fisher - Breville Group Limited - Non-Executive Chairperson



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2020 Virtual Annual General Meeting of Breville Group Limited. I'm informed that a quorum is present, and I declare the meeting open.



My name is Steven Fisher, I'm the non-Executive Chairman of the company.



I would firstly like to introduce you our Board of Directors who are with us today. Lawrence Myers, the independent Director and Chairperson of the Audit and Risk Committee; Tim Antonie, Non-Executive Director; Peter Cowan, Non-Executive Director; Sally Herman, Non-Executive Director; Dean Howell, Non-Executive Director; Kate Wright, Non-Executive Director and Chairperson of the People, Performance, Remuneration and Nominations Committee.



We're also joined today by Jim Clayton, Chief Executive Officer; Martin Nicholas, Group Chief Financial Officer; Craig Robinson, Joint Company Secretary; and Sasha Kitto, the Joint Company Secretary.



I advise the meeting that [H. Chandran,] who represents our auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers, is present