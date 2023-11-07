Breville Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Timothy Michael Antonie - Breville Group Limited - Non-Executive Chairperson



Okay. Good morning, and welcome to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Breville Group Limited. My name is Tim Antonie. I'm the Chair of the company. As is now 10 a.m., and a quorum is present, I declare the meeting open.



I would like to begin by acknowledging paying respects to the traditional custodians of the land on which we work and to the elders past and present. And we further extend that respect to all aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders is present here today. We celebrate the continuing contribution of their food and culture and seek to support it in Australia and the world.



I would now like to introduce your Board of Directors and other attendees. I'm joined at the table from my far right by Peter Cowan; Sally Herman; Dean Howell; our Managing Director and CEO, Jim Clayton; and on my left, our Deputy Chair, Lawrence Myers; Kate Wright; our Group CFO, Martin Nicholas.



Tim Baxter is present, but joins us virtually from the United States. And our new director, Tuula RytilÃ¤, is present, but