Q1 2022 Huddly AS Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Alexander Woxen - Huddly AS - CEO



Hi, everyone. And welcome to Huddly Q1 presentation. Even though we have largely returned to office, I'm glad to see that video is staying on as a primary medium this quarter's presentations.



For those who don't know me, my name is Alexander Woxen. And I'm the CEO of Huddly. I've been part of this great team since February this year. With me here today are my colleagues, Ragnar Kjos, newly appointed CFO; and Aslak Schia, EVP Operations.



Before we start, I'd like to thank you all for listening in today. And a special thanks to our shareholders for supporting us, sharing our vision.



In this session, I will cover the highlights, sales, and products before handing it over to Aslak, who will share more insights on manufacturing and supply chain. Ragnar will then guide us through the financial section before I will circle back with outlook. We will wrap up the session with the Q&A.



In Q1, we delivered on a key objective: strong revenue growth with an historic high at NOK114 million, NOK30 million above the same quarter last year. And