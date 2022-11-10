Q3 2022 Huddly AS Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Alexander Woxen - Huddly AS - CEO



Good morning and welcome to our third-quarter presentation. My name is Alexander Woxen, and with me is Ragnar Kjos, our Chief Financial Officer. Today, we will provide you with an update on the highlights, financials, and outlook. We are in the midst of a strategy process, and we'll revert with ambition and strategy in our next update. After the presentation, please feel free to come join us for the Q&A.



The overall margin continues to reflect the product and customer mix and is under pressure from increased component prices. A strong positive, though, is that we expect the component price anomalies to further stabilize, reducing the heavy-hitting PPVs, and improving margins into next year.



Our priorities remain unchanged with software monetization being a key initiative, increasing customer value as well as improving our margins. And as part of this, a major software milestone for Huddly this fall was the launch of Speaker Framing shipping this quarter.



We are proud to strengthen our partnerships with Google and Crestron, stepping up on