Q1 2023 Huddly AS Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Graham Williams - Huddly Group - CEO



Okay. So welcome everybody to Huddly's Q1 2023 results presentation. I'm Graham Williams, the CEO of Huddly and I'm joined by our CFO, Abhi Banik.



So let's just go to the next slide. So these are the key highlights of our Q1 this year. So we shipped our very first Huddly Crew but, which is our AI directed multi-camera system, which I'll talk about quite a bit later on in the presentation. But the team of Huddly is very, very proud of that product and it builds on our long history in AI and it's won quite a few awards already, which is which is just very good.



Unfortunately, we're also impacted by downstream supply chain issues. And as you can see on the graph there to the right, a sharp decline in sales through one of our main strategic partners, which set us back. As they-- missing other parts to this solution. This did, however, result in a higher portion of our sales being through our channel business to we continue to build out and invest in and that resulted in a higher gross margin as you can see and really getting back up to where we need that