Q1 2024 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Vince Anzalone - Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc - Vice President, Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, Amy, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Arrowhead's results for fiscal 2024 first quarter ended December 31, 2023. With us today from management are President and CEO, Dr. Chris Anzalone, who will provide an overview of the quarter. We also welcome back Dr. Bruce Given who previously served as Arrowhead's Chief Operating Officer and Head of R&D and who has rejoined the company on an interim basis as chief medical scientist. Bruce will provide an update on our cardiometabolic pipeline, Dr. James Hamilton, our Chief of discovery and translational medicine will provide an update on our earlier-stage programs, and Ken Myszkowski, our Chief Financial Officer, will give a review of the