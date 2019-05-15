Q1 2019 Hera SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Good morning. This is the Chorus Call operator. Welcome to Hera Group's Q1 2019 Financial Results. I'd now like to give the floor to Mr. Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano, Hera Group's Executive Chairman. You have the floor, sir.



Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano - Hera S.p.A. - Executive Chairman & Group President



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, everybody. We are here with the usual team. And you will be hearing from them during our presentation. We have concluded our first quarter, and of course, today we presented the report with the results to our Board meeting, which ended about a half hour ago. There aren't any major events to mention. The results are in line with what we were expecting. And therefore, we decided to illustrate the results to you before going into some of the details, which go back to what was planned in the business plan, and therefore, we will be giving you a snapshot of the work in progress we are going through.



As far as the numbers are concerned, they are pretty straightforward as you can see on Page 1.