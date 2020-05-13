Q1 2020 Hera SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano - Hera S.p.A. - Executive Chairman & Group President



Thank you, and good afternoon, everybody. We are pleased to talk to you today, the first day of our new 3-year period. We just recently concluded our Board meeting. So I'll be giving you some news, although I'm sure you're familiar with the most things given in the press release. Today, we presented and approved the results of Q1 in our Board meeting. And as you can imagine, Q1 was characterized by some major complexities, which we try to deal with as best we could, as I'm sure you'll be able to appreciate from the things we'll be saying today.



Certainly, the beginning of the quarter was complex due to the weather because January and February were both marked by the very mild weather, the warm weather, which didn't