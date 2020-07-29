Half Year 2020 Hera SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Good afternoon and welcome to our H1 2020 presentation. We will be talking about the complexity of the first half of the year. Although I'm sure you are all aware of it, it was very challenging due to a number of reasons. And I think it's safe to say that without bragging too much about our results, I think we were capable of reaching the targets we had given ourselves. We were in line with our business plan ever since the beginning of the year when these external events still hadn't played out.



As we had mentioned during our Q1 presentation, let me reiterate the fact that all of our services continue to work. And this is something, of course, which says a lot about our company and all the people