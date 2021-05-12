Q1 2021 Hera SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call operator. Welcome to the Q1 2021 financial results of Hera Group. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to give the floor to Mr. Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano, Hera Group's Executive Chairman. You have the floor, sir.



Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano - Hera S.p.A. - Executive Chairman & Group President



Good afternoon, everybody. We have just wrapped up our Board meeting, which was a little longer than expected, and I hope you have received the press release today. What we want to share with you today is that in this first quarter of the year, we decided to look broadly to all of the strategic levers we use, which you are familiar with, ever since we presented the business plan to support a phase, which at the time seem to be especially complex. But in fact, what we did see was that our results were better than expected, and I think you will agree with us on that. The first quarter did have a number of fairly important things to look at, but things are going well.



Let me mention something which I think is the backbone of