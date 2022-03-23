Q4 2021 Hera SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 23, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Stefano Venier - Hera S.p.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Hera Group Earnings Conference Call Fiscal Year 2021. My name is Stefano, I will be coordinating today's event. I'd like to give the floor to your host, Executive Chairman, Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano. Thank you very much.



Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano - Hera S.p.A. - Executive Chairman & Group President



Good afternoon, everyone. We have just finished a very long Board of Directors meeting, which went through a very lengthy agenda, and we are here to give you an update, although, of course, some of these final figures are the very same you heard throughout the year because we did give you an update during our quarter reports. Let me begin by an initial assessment regarding the events which took place during an intense year, which was also quite pleasing as far as we're concerned, despite the fact that much like everyone else, throughout the year 2021 that we were emerging from the health emergency, which, of course, had, had an impact on both 2021