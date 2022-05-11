Q1 2022 Hera SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Hera Group's Q1 2022 Financial Results Presentation. My name is Zack and I am your operator for the event. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to give the floor to the Executive Chairman of Hera Group, Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano. Thank you, and have a good conference.



Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano - Hera S.p.A. - Executive Chairman & Group President



Good afternoon, everyone. We are back to business as usual, since some time has passed since we had quarterly presentations before without any constraints. So thank you for being here. We have just concluded our Board meeting with an excellent session, including the introduction and welcome of our new CEO, who was appointed today. I'm referring to Mr. Orazio Iacono, who was appointed an hour ago.



Let's move on to the performance in Q1. You have seen the figures in our press statement, and these results are -- results were pleased with given the context in Q1, which was extraordinarily difficult due to entirely external factors, the ones that of course everyone is going