Q2 2022 Hera SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call operator. Welcome to the H1 2022 financial results for Hera Group. (Operator Instructions)



And now let me give the floor to Mr. Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano, Hera Group's Executive Chairman. You have the floor, Mr. Tommasi.



Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano - Hera S.p.A. - Executive Chairman & Group President



Good afternoon. Here we are following a fairly long and complex Board meeting to wrap up our first half of the year the details of which we will be giving you in a few minutes, and I do hope you have already received the press release. And despite the difficulties that we are all aware of and that we are all trying to access and measure, so as they have some intent regarding the future and the present.



Despite of this, I think that the results we posted are good, and they are even more satisfactory if we compare them to the difficult situation we are currently going through. The context, as we know, is characterized by a number of events. The low availability of gas and raw materials, difficulties in the