Q4 2022 Hera SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, and good afternoon, everybody. We have gone back to our physical meetings with our Board members after the pandemic, and we had to deal with a year which was complicated, and that's an understatement. But despite that, as you'll be hearing, we were able to stand our ground in a significant way despite the external scenario, which was becoming increasingly complex over the months. The pandemic was dwindling, but a number of other events, including war happened. We had to deal with it all basically.



And as you can imagine, given the events we had to face, we will be depicting our achievements, not so much in an enthusiastic way because, of course, we always have to keep our feet firmly pledged on the ground. But we're proud to say that we were able to deal