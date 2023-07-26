Q2 2023 Hera SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Cristian Fabbri - Hera S.p.A. - Executive Chairman & Ad Interim Group Market Manager



Good afternoon, everyone. Here I am, along with our CEO, Mr. Orazio Iacono; our CFO, Mr. Massimo Vai; and our well known Head of IR, Mr. Jens Hansen whom you know very well, to comment on the half year results that you could read in the press release. Just about an hour ago, we finished our Board of Directors meeting. I'm sure that you have already had the opportunity to read our press release. This half year provided very good results -- very good financial results. There's still a very good increase in financial results, an increase in investments and M&A activity, and we paid out dividends in June, with a very good cash generation (inaudible) euros. So that's a very