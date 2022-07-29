Half Year 2022 Heijmans NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

A. G. J. Hillen - Heijmans N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of Gavin van Boekel, I'd like to welcome you and also those listening on the webcast to the presentation of our semi-annual figures. As usual, we're starting with a short film, which will give you an impression in a few minutes of how we implement our sustainability ambitions as also expressed in our bold statements.



(presentation)



A. G. J. Hillen - Heijmans N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



So that was Robert Koolen, our Director of Sustainability (inaudible) who are both very active in the field of reusing materials or matching materials and biodiversity, respectively.



All of which are in line with our vision, creating a healthy living environment. And the effort of colleagues such as (inaudible) in the field of biodiversity are becoming increasingly important in today's social context, and we aim to be truly distinctive in our sector in this respect.



So we are very proud that Heijmans was referred to as a frontrunner