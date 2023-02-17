Q4 2022 Heijmans NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2023 / 12:25PM GMT

A. G. J. Hillen - Koninklijke Heijmans N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Ladies and gentlemen, present here or listening to us over the webcast. A very warm welcome to the presentation of Heijmans' annual figures for 2022. But before we proceed to our presentation, we'll start with a short video.



(presentation)



A. G. J. Hillen - Koninklijke Heijmans N.V. - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Well, in 100 seconds, you saw a bird's eye view of 100 years of Heijmans. And who is speaking in the film is the founder, Jan Heijmans. He started our beautiful company on 3 April 1923 as a paver. And with this first job, for the Dutch Railways at (inaudible) station for ANG 375 and you see a picture of Heijmans behind me, the man with a helmet. There were helmets at the time, could have been in-store hat but anyway, step-by-step, Jan Heijmans, a true entrepreneur, managed to expand his company. The post-war reconstruction prompted a rapid development when Heijmans started focusing on residential and nonresidential construction in addition to