Feb 26, 2024 / 05:10PM GMT

Brian Robert Meredith - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD, Financials Research Sector Head & Global Insurance Strategist



Thanks, everybody, for joining us for this next presentation. I'm Brian Meredith. I am the insurance analyst here at UBS. And it gives me great pleasure to do a fireside chat here with The Hartford. With us is Chairman and CEO, Chris Swift; and CFO, Beth Costello.



I'm going to ask a series of questions to kind of flesh out what's going on with the story. But I'm sure, as we're all aware, on your table, there is a little bar code, I guess, that you can ask a question and I'll get it in this iPad. So any good zingers for them, please send them through. They can be anonymous also. And then also, a little bit later, there'll be a microphone we can pass around as well for questions.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD, Financials Research Sector Head & Global Insurance StrategistThe way I thought we'd kind of start off, Chris, is kind of a big picture one. Let