Full Year 2018 H+H International A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Bjarne Pedersen - H+H International A/S-VP of Business Development&IR



Good morning, and welcome to the Conference Call on H+ H Annual Report for 2018. With me is CEO, Michael Andersen; and CFO, Ian Perkins. My name is Bjarne Pedersen from Investor Relations.



On our homepage, there's a presentation made available for you. We will now go through the presentation. There's a page number in the bottom right corner, and we will refer to this during the call. For your information the call, including subsequent questions, are being recorded for playback on our website.



On Slide #2, there is an agenda and also a disclaimer. And before we dive into the slides of the presentation, we would like to make a general comment with this presentation in the accounts for 2018 and the KPIs. They are impacted by a number of events that needs to be taken into account. It is special items for integration costs and PPA depreciations, of which some only impact a few