Q1 2020 H+H International A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Peter Klovgaard-JÃ¸rgensen - H+H International A/S-CFO&Member of the Executive Board



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the conference call for H+H interim financial report for Q1 2020. My name is Peter Klovgaard-JÃ¸rgensen, and I'm the CFO of H+H. And with me, I have CEO, Michael Andersen; and our Investor Relations Manager, Cristina RÃ¸nde Hefting. We will take you through the presentation, which is also available on our website. The webcast is recorded and will also be available after the call on our website. On Slide 2, there is the agenda for today's call, a short summary about H+H, and I ask you to pay attention to the disclaimer on the forward-looking statements.



Moving to Slide 3. I will quickly address key highlights from the first 3 months of 2020 as well as current market outlook. We will go