Half Year 2020 H+H International A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Peter Klovgaard-JÃ¸rgensen - H+H International A/S-CFO&Member of the Executive Board



Good morning, and welcome to the conference call for H+H interim financial report for second -- first half of 2020. My name is Peter Klovgaard-JÃ¸rgensen, and I'm the CFO of H+H. With me is CEO, Michael Andersen; and unfortunately, our relations -- Investor Relations manager, Cristina RÃ¸nde Hefting, could not be with us today. We will take you through the presentation, which is also available on our website. The webcast is recorded and will also be available after the call on our website.



On Slide 2, there is the agenda for today's call, a short summary about H+H, and I ask you to pay attention to the disclaimer on the forward-looking statements.



Now Michael will give highlights to the quarter, a more detailed walk-through of the