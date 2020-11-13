Q3 2020 H+H International A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Peter Klovgaard-JÃ¸rgensen - H+H International A/S-CFO&Member of the Executive Board



Good morning, and welcome to the conference call for H+H Interim Financial Report for Q3 2020. My name is Peter Klovgaard-JÃ¸rgensen, and I am the CFO of H+H. With me is CEO, Michael Andersen. We will take you through the presentation, which is also available on our website. The webcast is recorded and will also be available after the call on our website. On Slide 2, we have the agenda for today's call, a short summary about H+H, and I ask you to pay attention to the disclaimer on the forward-looking statements.



Now Michael will give highlights to the quarter and a more detailed walk-through of the quarterly market developments.



Michael Troensegaard Andersen - H+H International A/S-CEO&Member of Executive Board



Thank you, Peter. Moving to Slide 3, I will quickly address key highlights from the