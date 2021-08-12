Q2 2021 H+H International A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the H+H International A/S interim financial report for H1 2021.



(Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin.



Andreas HolkjÃ¦r - H+H International A/S-IR&Treasury Manager



Good morning, and welcome to H+H's Conference Call for the First Half of 2021.



My name is Andreas HolkjÃ¦r, Investor Relations and Treasury Manager.



Joining me on this morning's call is our CEO, Michael T. Andersen; and our CFO, Peter Klovgaard-JÃ¸rgensen.



Yesterday afternoon, the interim financial report and supporting documents were published and uploaded to our Investor relations website. The presentation slides for this morning's conference call were also made available on our Investor relations website prior to the call. During today's call, management will present the interim financial report, after which there will be a Q&A session. Please note that this conference call is being recorded and will be made available on our Investor relations