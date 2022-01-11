Jan 11, 2022 / NTS GMT

Rasmus KÃ¸jborg -



My name is Rasmus KÃ¸jborg and on behalf of Hans Christian Andersen Capital, I would like to welcome you all to today's event. We will focus on the German business of H+H International.



With me today to tell us more about the operations in Germany, I have the pleasure of welcoming Managing Director of Central Western Europe, that's Paul Schipper. Welcome Paul.



And also welcome to you, Michael, CEO of H+H International. And before I hand over to you, I would also give a warm welcome to all those of you participating in today's events and those of you who've signed up. As usual you can ask questions in the Czech in the lower right and we'll take those questions after the presentation. And of course, we record the presentation here and upload it later on our YouTube channel for you to watch again.



But with that, I will leave it to you, Michael and Paul. Please go ahead.



Michael Troensegaard Andersen - H+H International A/S-CEO&Member of Executive Board