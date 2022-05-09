Q1 2022 H+H International A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the H+H International A/S Interim Financial Report for Q1 2022. (Operator Instructions)



And today, I'm pleased to present your speakers. Please begin the meeting.



Andreas HolkjÃ¦r - H+H International A/S-Head of IR&Treasury



Thank you and good morning and welcome to H+H's conference call for the first quarter of 2022. My name is Andreas HolkjÃ¦r, Head of Investor Relations and Treasury. Joining me on this morning's call is our CEO, Michael T. Andersen; and our CFO, Peter Klovgaard-JÃ¸rgensen.



On Friday last week, the interim financial report and supporting documents, including the presentation for this call, were published and uploaded to our Investor Relations website.



During today's call, management will present the interim financial report, after which there will be a Q&A session.



Please note that this conference call is being recorded and will be made available on our Investor Relations website after the call