Q2 2022 H+H International A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Michael Andersen; CFO, Peter JÃ¸rgensen; and Head of Investor Relations, Andreas HolkjÃ¦r. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Andreas HolkjÃ¦r - H+H International A/S-Head of IR&Treasury



Good morning, and welcome to H+H's conference call for the second quarter and for the first 6 months of 2022. My name is Andreas HolkjÃ¦r, Head of Investor Relations at H+H. Joining me on this morning's call is our CEO, Michael T. Andersen; and our CFO, Peter Klovgaard-JÃ¸rgensen.



Yesterday, the interim financial report was published and uploaded to our Investor Relations website. And this morning, the presentation for this call was also uploaded to our website. During this call, management will present the interim financial report, after which there will be a Q&A session. Please note that this conference call is being recorded