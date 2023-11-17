Nov 17, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Hi, everyone, and welcome to the H+H Q3 interim financial report for 2023. Today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would then like to hand it over to the speakers. Please begin.
Niclas Bo Kristensen - H+H International A/S-Head of IR&Treasury
Good morning, and welcome to H+H conference call covering the first nine months of 2023. My name is Niclas Bo Kristensen, responsible for Investor Relations and Treasury. With me on this call is CEO, Jorg Brinkmann; and CFO, Peter Klovgaard-JÃ¸rgensen. This morning, we published the interim financial report and related documents including the presentation for this call on our Investor Relations website.
During this call, our management team will present the financial report followed by Q&A session. Please be aware that this call is being recorded and will be made available on our Investor Relations website after its conclusion.
Before handing the call over to Jorg and Peter, I would like to direct your
Q3 2023 H+H International A/S Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 17, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...