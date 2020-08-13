Q2 2020 Harte Hanks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Sheila Ennis;Abernathy MacGregor;Senior Vice President -



Thank you, Paula. And good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us. Hosting the call today are Andrew Benett, Executive Chairman and CEO of Harte Hanks; and CFO Lauri Kearnes.



Before I begin, I'd like to tell everyone that the information provided during this call may contain forward-looking statements such as statements about the company's strategy, adjustments to its cost structure, financial outlook and capital resources, competitive factors, business and industry expectations, anticipated performance and outcomes, future effects of acquisitions, disposition, litigation and regulatory changes; economic forecast for markets served, expectations related to cost savings measures, and the availability of tax refunds and other