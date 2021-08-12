Q2 2021 Harte Hanks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Harte Hanks Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Maria (inaudible). Please go ahead.



Unidentified Participant -



Thank you, Melinda, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Hosting the call today are Brian Linscott, CEO of Harte Hanks; and Lauri Kearnes, CFO. Before I begin, I would like to tell everyone that the information provided during this call may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements about the company's strategy, adjustments to its cost structure, financial outlook and capital resources, competitive factors, business and industry expectations, anticipated performance and outcomes, future effects of acquisitions, disposition, litigation and regulatory changes, economic forecasts for the markets they serve, expectations related to cost savings measures and the availability of tax refunds and other statements that are not historical facts.



Actual results may differ