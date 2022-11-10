Q3 2022 Harte Hanks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Hosting the call today are Brian Linscott, Chief Executive Officer, and Laurilee Kearnes, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I want to remind participants that during the call, management's prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Management may also make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions today. Therefore, the company claims protection under the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from results discussed today, and therefore, we refer you to a more detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties in the company's filings with the SEC. In addition,