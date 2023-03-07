Q4 2022 Harte Hanks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Tom Baumann - FNK IR - IR



Hosting the call today are Brian Linscott, Chief Executive Officer; and Lauri Kearnes, Chief Financial Officer.



In