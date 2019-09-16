Q2 2019 HeadHunter Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 16, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to today's second quarter 2019 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Monday, the 16th of September 2019.



And I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Roman Safiyulin. Please go ahead, sir.



Roman Safiyulin - HeadHunter Group PLC - Head of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to HeadHunter Group's Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Earnings Call. On the call today, we have Mikhail Zhukov, our Chief Executive Officer; Grigorii Moiseev, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dmitry Sergienkov, our Chief Strategy Officer. A press release and supplementary slides containing our second quarter and first half 2019 results was issued earlier today, and a copy may be obtained through our website at investor.hh.ru.



Now I will quickly walk you through the safe harbor statements. Today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results