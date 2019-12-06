Dec 06, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would like to advise you that your conference is being recorded today, Friday, the 6th of December 2019. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Roman Safiyulin, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Roman Safiyulin - HeadHunter Group PLC - Head of IR
Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Headhunter Group Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. On the call today, we have Grigorii Moiseev, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dmitry Sergienkov, our Chief Strategy Officer. A press release containing our third quarter results was issued today, and a copy may be obtained through our website at investor.hh.ru.
Now let me quickly walk you through the safe harbor statements. Today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by such statements.
And forward-looking statements made today speak only
Q3 2019 HeadHunter Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Dec 06, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...