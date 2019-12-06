Q3 2019 HeadHunter Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 06, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would like to advise you that your conference is being recorded today, Friday, the 6th of December 2019. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Roman Safiyulin, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Roman Safiyulin - HeadHunter Group PLC - Head of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Headhunter Group Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. On the call today, we have Grigorii Moiseev, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dmitry Sergienkov, our Chief Strategy Officer. A press release containing our third quarter results was issued today, and a copy may be obtained through our website at investor.hh.ru.



Now let me quickly walk you through the safe harbor statements. Today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by such statements.



And forward-looking statements made today speak only