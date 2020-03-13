Mar 13, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Roman. Please go ahead.
Roman Safiyulin - HeadHunter Group PLC - Head of IR
Hello, everyone, and welcome to Headhunter Group Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Call. On the call today, we have Mikhail Zhukov, our Chief Executive Officer; Grigorii Moiseev, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dmitry Sergienkov, our Chief Strategy Officer.
A press release containing our fourth quarter and full year 2019 results was issued earlier today and a copy may be obtained through our website at investor.hh.ru.
Now I will quickly walk you through the safe harbor statement. Today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by such statements, and forward-looking statements made today
Q4 2019 HeadHunter Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 13, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...