Jun 01, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to today's HeadHunter Group First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today on the 1st of June 2020. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Roman Safiyulin. Please go ahead, sir.
Roman Safiyulin - HeadHunter Group PLC - Head of IR
Hello, everyone, and welcome to HeadHunter Group First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. On the call today, we have Mikhail Zhukov, our Chief Executive Officer; Grigorii Moiseev, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dmitry Sergienkov, our Chief Strategy Officer.
A press release containing our first quarter 2020 results was issued earlier today, and a copy may be obtained through our website at investor.hh.ru.
Now I will quickly walk you through the safe harbor statement. Today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by such statements, and
Q1 2020 HeadHunter Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 01, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...