Q1 2021 HeadHunter Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Roman Safiyulin - HeadHunter Group PLC - Head of IR



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to HeadHunter Group First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. On the call today, we have Mikhail Zhukov, our Chief Executive Officer; Grigorii Moiseev, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dmitry Sergienkov, our Chief Strategy Officer.



A press release containing our first quarter 2021 results was issued earlier today, and a copy may be obtained through our website at investor.hh.ru.



Today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by such statements. And forward-looking statements