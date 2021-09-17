Sep 17, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Manuel Llobet - Allergy Therapeutics plc - CEO & Executive Director



Hello, everybody. Good afternoon. Thank you very much for attending our key opinion leaders event on peanut allergy. I hope you find it interesting and we are very pleased to have you with us today.



When we started our peanut vaccine back in 2016, we saw an opportunity to make a big difference in the food allergy area. Though there were already 2 product candidates in development, there was still a big unmet need even if these candidates were going to succeed. Both were long-term treatments with predictable low compliance and most importantly would not have a disease-modifying effect. We were narrowing the same type of opportunity we saw in the allergic rhinitis field where we introduced the Pollinex