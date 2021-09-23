Sep 23, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Allergy Therapeutics Preliminary Results 2021. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand over to the CEO of Allergy Therapeutics, Manuel Llobet, to open the presentation. Please go ahead.
Manuel Llobet - Allergy Therapeutics plc - CEO & Executive Director
Hello, everybody, and thank you very much for joining us on this presentation of the results for the year-end in June 2021. Let's go to the next slide, please. And after this disclaimer, we can go to the contents.
So let's start with the financial and operational highlights in the next slide where we can see first the financial highlights. The company got 8% increase in revenues to GBP 84.3 million and operating profit, pre-R&D, up 19% and net profit of 2.9% -- GBP 2.9 million and a cash balance of GBP 40.3 million.
On other operational milestones, we would like to highlight the VLP Peanut project where we released recently the successful ex vivo study. Some of you attended the key opinion leaders event where we disclosed the
Preliminary Full Year 2021 Allergy Therapeutics PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 23, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...