Sep 23, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Allergy Therapeutics Preliminary Results 2021.



I will now hand over to the CEO of Allergy Therapeutics, Manuel Llobet, to open the presentation. Please go ahead.



Manuel Llobet - Allergy Therapeutics plc - CEO & Executive Director



Hello, everybody, and thank you very much for joining us on this presentation of the results for the year-end in June 2021. Let's go to the next slide, please. And after this disclaimer, we can go to the contents.



So let's start with the financial and operational highlights in the next slide where we can see first the financial highlights. The company got 8% increase in revenues to GBP 84.3 million and operating profit, pre-R&D, up 19% and net profit of 2.9% -- GBP 2.9 million and a cash balance of GBP 40.3 million.



On other operational milestones, we would like to highlight the VLP Peanut project where we released recently the successful ex vivo study. Some of you attended the key opinion leaders event where we disclosed the